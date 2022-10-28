Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 17,414 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $52,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after buying an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $73.89 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.