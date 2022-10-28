Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $204.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $386.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

