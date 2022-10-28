Stephens Inc. AR Sells 651 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

