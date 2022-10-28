First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 3,766.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 32.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Wingstop by 49.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 87,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $158.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

