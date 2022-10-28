Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $455.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.19 and a 200-day moving average of $520.87. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

