Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Generac by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Generac by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Generac to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.21.

Generac stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.44 and a 200 day moving average of $221.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

