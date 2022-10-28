Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $987,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 225.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

