Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

