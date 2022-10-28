Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.90 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

