Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,148 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.19. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

