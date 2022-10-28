Stephens Inc. AR Sells 16,383 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

