Assetmark Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

