Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

