Stephens Inc. AR Sells 88,395 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,395 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 212,850 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

