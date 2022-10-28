Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.
NYSE SPOT opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
