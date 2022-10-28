Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.