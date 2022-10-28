Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jabil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,795. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

