Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

