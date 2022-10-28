Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 275 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

