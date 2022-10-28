Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $391,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.84.

Shares of AMD opened at $58.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

