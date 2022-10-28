Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.14% of BioLife Solutions worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 192,173 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 609,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 175,172 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 304,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 468,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 91,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,354.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,327 shares of company stock worth $403,357. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

BLFS opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $923.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.