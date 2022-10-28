Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.