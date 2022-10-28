Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,040 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $155.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

