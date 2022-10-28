International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,295 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 138,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

