Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,125 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,316.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

