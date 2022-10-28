Stephens Inc. AR Sells 603 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.23% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

PDP opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $101.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

