Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM opened at $80.29 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.