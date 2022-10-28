Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,998,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 259,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 207.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 256,280 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $123.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.