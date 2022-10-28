Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.53 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $106.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $241.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

