Stephens Inc. AR Sells 179 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

BDX stock opened at $231.17 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

