Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.16 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

DLR stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

