Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.87 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

