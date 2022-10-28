Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average of $142.09. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.