The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Home Depot by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $291.06 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

