Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $291.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $297.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

