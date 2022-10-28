Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15,451.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 6,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $12,297,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 159.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $402.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

