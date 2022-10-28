HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $251.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.52.

HCA stock opened at $217.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.81.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

