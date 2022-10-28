AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 772 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $389.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.15 and its 200 day moving average is $444.60. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

