Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,322 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $296.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.85 and a 200-day moving average of $219.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

