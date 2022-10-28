Assetmark Inc. Acquires 13,869 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 6.0 %

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

