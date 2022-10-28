AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

