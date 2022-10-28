Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $422.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.77 and a 200-day moving average of $417.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

