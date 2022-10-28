AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.97. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.