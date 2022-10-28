Assetmark Inc. Acquires 4,830 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 102,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 55,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 47,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

