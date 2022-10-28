AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,163 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

