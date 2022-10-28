AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,053 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,658.33.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

