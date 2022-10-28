Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,862 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Waters by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

Waters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $300.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.98. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.