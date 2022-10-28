Advisory Services Network LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 54.5% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,777.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,502.10.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,833.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,820.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

