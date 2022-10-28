Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

