Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Unilever by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $44.70 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

