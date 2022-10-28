Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average is $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

